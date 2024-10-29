AIIMS INI CET 2025: Admit card releasing on November 4, here's how to check

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Will release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) on November 4, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their admit cards can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. As per the official website, AIIMS INI CET 2025 will be held on November 10, 2024, in exam centres across the country. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Candidates who wish to download the admit cards can do so by furnishing their login credentials on the official website. As per the official website, AIIMS INI CET 2025 will be held on November 10, 2024, in exam centres across the country.

Once the admit card for AIIMS INI CET 2025 is released, candidates are advised the check the hall ticket for any errors and take print outs of the same for future needs.

(INI-CET) January 2025 is being conducted for admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session

Steps to download AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Look out for the link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to furnish their login credentials in order to access the admit card

Verify the details on the admit card and save the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

