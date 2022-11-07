Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS INI CET admit card January Session releasing toady at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET admit card January Session releasing toady at aiimsexams.ac.in

Updated on Nov 07, 2022 07:08 PM IST

(AIIMS) will release the INI CET 2022 January session admit card today, November 7.

ByHT Education Desk

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2022 January session admit card today, November 7. Candidates can check their result on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS INI CET entrance exam will be conducted on November 13 from 9am to 12 noon.

AIIMS INI CET admit card: How to download

Visit the AIIMS exam official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Academic Courses".

Next, click on "INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))" link.

Key in your login credentials.

INI CET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

