Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AIIMS Juinor Resident Recruitment 2025 open at aiimsexams.ac.in, check details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 09, 2025 08:31 PM IST

Interested candidates can submit their online applications till January 20, 2025 (until 5 pm).

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) in an official notification has informed that the application window to apply for the post of junior resident is open on its official website. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

“All provisionally eligible candidates who wish to fill the application for JR posts for January, 2025 session are mandatorily required to deposit a security amount of Rs. 25,000/- through electronic fund transfer,” mentioned the official notice.

Interested candidates can submit their online applications till January 20, 2025 (until 5 pm). A total of 220 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment process.

Also Read: Fastest growing and declining job roles by 2030 as per WEF, all you need to know

Eligibility Criteria:

  • The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.
  • Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three (3) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. 01.01.2025 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) on or between 01.01.2022 to 31.12.2024 only will be considered.
  • DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Also Read: TCS offers 3 free financial courses for all, here's all you need to know

  • Those who had joined Junior Residency at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorized absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible to be considered for these JR post even if they otherwise qualify.
  • For all eligible candidates, maximum three terms*are allowed. AIIMS graduates will be considered to be allotted post on preferential basis. Candidates who have already done 3 terms* of Junior Residency either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, Private Nursing Homes and Private Practice will be taken as equivalent to Junior Residency.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: German visa for Indian students: Can you bring your family along? Your important queries answered

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On