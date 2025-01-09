AIIMS Juinor Resident Recruitment 2025 open at aiimsexams.ac.in, check details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) in an official notification has informed that the application window to apply for the post of junior resident is open on its official website. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

“All provisionally eligible candidates who wish to fill the application for JR posts for January, 2025 session are mandatorily required to deposit a security amount of Rs. 25,000/- through electronic fund transfer,” mentioned the official notice.

Interested candidates can submit their online applications till January 20, 2025 (until 5 pm). A total of 220 posts are available to be filled through the recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three (3) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. 01.01.2025 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) on or between 01.01.2022 to 31.12.2024 only will be considered.

DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Those who had joined Junior Residency at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorized absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible to be considered for these JR post even if they otherwise qualify.

For all eligible candidates, maximum three terms*are allowed. AIIMS graduates will be considered to be allotted post on preferential basis. Candidates who have already done 3 terms* of Junior Residency either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, Private Nursing Homes and Private Practice will be taken as equivalent to Junior Residency.

For more information, visit the official website.

