ALIET 2022: Update details till tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi will close the application correction window on tomorrow, Mau 28. Candidates who have applied for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 can update their details through the official website of NLU, Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“All the registered candidates of AILET-2022 may visit the official website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to update their details, if any, in the application form from 26.05.2022 to 28.05.2022 except mobile number Thereafter, no correction of particulars, will be permitted”, reads the official notification.

The AILET 2022 admit card will be released on June 16 and the AILET 2022 examination will be held on June 26.

ALIET 2022: Know how to update details

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage log in to your account

Update the details

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websitenationallawuniversitydelhi.in for the latest updates of AILET-2022.

For assistance, contact at 011-40787555 or ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in.