AP EAPCET (EAMCET) answer key 2022 today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur will publish Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET) 2022 answer key for Agriculture stream at 5 pm on Tuesday, July 12. Once released, candidates can go to cets.apsche.gov.in and download it.

AP EAMCET answer key for Engineering stream will be uploaded at 9 am on July 13.

The state-level entrance exam started on July 4 and it will end today, July 12.

Students will be allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key which will be reviewed by the exam authority. After that the final answer key will be published ahead of results.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” reads a notification .

JNTUA conducts AP EAMCET (now AP EAPCET) on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admitting students to Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at undergraduate level.