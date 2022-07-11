Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ICET 2022 correction window opens at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP ICET 2022 correction window opens at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

  AP ICET 2022 correction window active, make changes till July1 3.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been opened today on Monday, July 11. Candidates who have summitted their application form and want to make changes in their application can do so till July 1 3.

The AP ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18 and AP ICET - 2022 and examination will be conducted on July 25. The AP ICET 2022 examination will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 11: 30 am and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

Direct link here

AP ICET 2022: How To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the application correction link

Key in all the required details

Make changes in the application form

Download, and take a print out for further references.

