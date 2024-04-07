Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application process for the Inregrated Common Entrance Test or ICET 2024 today, April 7. Candidates can submit their examination from on the official website of the council, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The direct link and other details arebelow. AP ICET 2024 registration without late fee ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Applications will be accepted after today's deadline until April 27, but during this window, late fees will apply.

AP ICET 2024: Link to apply and other details

After the application process with late fees end, the APSCHE will open the correction facility of the ICET. Candidates who apply for the test by the deadline can make changes to their forms between April 28 and 29.

AP ICET hall tickets will be released on May 2.

The entrance examination is scheduled for May 6 and 7. There will be two shifts on both days – the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

AP ICET 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Open the AP ICET 2024 fee payment home page. Complete the process and check your payment status. Now, open the application link, provide the requested information and login. Fill out the form, and upload documents. Submit your application. Print your application once the process is over and save a copy for future use.

THE AP ICET registration and processing fee is ₹650 for OC and ₹600 for BC candidates.

For SC and ST candidates, the application fee is ₹550.

AP ICET will be held for admission into first-year MBA/MCA courses at participating institutions for the academic year 2024-25.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu will administer the test on behalf of APSCHE.