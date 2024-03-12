AP TET 2024 final answer keys tomorrow, result on March 14

AP TET 2024 Answer Key: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will release the final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) tomorrow, March 13. Candidates can check it on aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024 final answer keys tomorrow(Shutterstock)

The exam was held from February 27 to March 9 and provisional answer keys for exams up to March 6 are now available on the examination website.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answers is also open. Candidates' responses have also been published.

As per the examination schedule, APTET 2024 results will be announced on March 14.

How to check APTET 2024 result and final answer key?

Go to the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in. On the home page, find and open the link for the final answer key or results, as required. Enter your login credentials. Check and download the answer key.

Login credentials required to download these details are candidate ID and date of birth.

For any assistance while accessing the APTET 2024 portal, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) was conducted through a computer based test by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The main objective of the test is to ensure national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

APTET is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any school (both government and private) in Andhra Pradesh.