APPSC Group 2 Service Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at psc.ap.gov.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the registration process for APPSC Group 2 Service Recruitment 2023 on December 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Group 2 services can do it through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Service Recruitment 2023: Registration begins, link here

The registration process will get over on January 10, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 897 posts in the organisation. All those candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the recruitment process can do it through these simple steps given below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to apply for APPSC Group 2 Service Recruitment 2023

APPSC Group 2 Service Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link to apply given on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹250/- and the processing fees is ₹80/-. SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, and various other categories are exempted from payment of examination fee of ₹80/-. The fee payment will be made online using a payment gateway using net banking/ credit card/debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.