Assam PAT 2023 admit card on June 5 on dte.assam.gov.in

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will issue admit cards for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 on June 5, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Wednesday.

In the attached notification, DTE Assam informed that candidates can download admit cards from dte.assam.gov.in using application number or mobile number and date of birth.

The entrance test will be held on June 18 at exam centres across the country.

How to download Assam PAT 2023 admit card

Go to dte.assam.gov.in. Click on PAT 2023. Go to the applicant login page. Enter your application number or phone number and date or birth. Login and click on “Download Admit Card”. Your admit card will be generated. Check and download the admit card.

Admit cards will be issued only to those candidates who had completed the application process before the deadline, have valid application numbers and valid proof of payment, including a payment reference number, as per an official statement.

Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards can contact the help desk which is available in the DTE Assam website, it added.