 Bihar DElEd 2024 admit card out, direct link and steps to download hall ticket | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar DElEd 2024 admit card out, direct link and steps to download hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 24, 2024 05:36 PM IST

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards for the Bihar DElEd 2024 examination can do so by visiting the official website of BSEB.

The admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2024, have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Candidates can download the admit cards till April 28, 2024.(HT File Photo)
Candidates can download the admit cards till April 28, 2024.(HT File Photo)

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards for the Bihar DElEd 2024 examination can do so by visiting the official website of BSEB. Candidates can download the admit cards till April 28, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Visit the official BSEB website

Find the link to download the admit cards for DElEd 2024 on the home page

Fill in your application number and date of birth on the login page

Admit card can be viewed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a copy for future purposes

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result announced, Mritunjay Kumar tops the exam

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar DElEd 2024 admit card out, direct link and steps to download hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On