Bihar DElEd 2024 admit card out, direct link and steps to download hall ticket

The admit cards for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2024, have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates can download the admit cards till April 28, 2024.(HT File Photo)

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards for the Bihar DElEd 2024 examination can do so by visiting the official website of BSEB. Candidates can download the admit cards till April 28, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Visit the official BSEB website

Find the link to download the admit cards for DElEd 2024 on the home page

Fill in your application number and date of birth on the login page

Admit card can be viewed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a copy for future purposes

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result announced, Mritunjay Kumar tops the exam