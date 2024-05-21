Bihar DElEd 2024 answer key released, direct link and steps to raise objections

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check the answer key may visit the official website of BSEB. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check the answer key may visit the official website of BSEB.(HT file)

Direct Link to check the answer key

To access the answer key, candidates need to submit the login details like the application number, password and the date of the exam. On submitting the login details, candidates can view the answer key.

Upon checking the answer key, if candidates want to raise and objection, they may do so from May 21, 2024, up to 11.59 pm on May 23, 2024.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official BSEB website

Find the link to check Objection for DElEd 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page pops up and candidates need to submit their login details like application no, password and date of exam

After submitting the details, candidates can view the answer key

If there are any objections against the answer key, option will be available for candidates to raise the objection

For more information, visit the official website