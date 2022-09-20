Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

Published on Sep 20, 2022 06:19 PM IST

BPSC 67th CCE re-exam admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission will released the admit cards for 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam today, September 20. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. For more updated follow the live blog.

The BPSC 67th prelims re-examination will be conducted on Friday, September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. A total of 807 vacancies in various state government departments will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Direct link to download the admit card

BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC 67th prelims admit card link

Enter log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

