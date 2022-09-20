BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here
BPSC 67th CCE re-exam admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission will released the admit cards for 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) re-examination or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam today, September 20. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. For more updated follow the live blog.
The BPSC 67th prelims re-examination will be conducted on Friday, September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. A total of 807 vacancies in various state government departments will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Direct link to download the admit card
BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam 2022 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the BPSC 67th prelims admit card link
Enter log in details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print out for future reference.
