BPSC 69th CCE, Other Exams: Second provisional answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the second set of provisional answer keys of the 69th Combined Competitive and other exams (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE prelims). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check 2nd provisional answer keys of general studies booklet series A, B, C and D on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th Integrated CCE prelims second provisional answer key released on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)

Direct link.

The first provisional answer key of BPSC 69th Integrated CCE for the General Studies paper was released on October 6 and objections were invited from October 9 to 11.

The second provisional answer key has been released after reviewing candidates' feedback, BPSC said.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam and have objections to the second provisional answer key as well, can login to their dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in using username and password and submit it. This can be done from October 18 to 20.

Candidates have been asked by the commission to submit objections along with source and proof of their claims.

Objections to the second provisional answer key can be submitted through candidates dashboards only, on payment of a fee of ₹500 per question.

Objections sent through email or speed post will not be accepted, the commission said.

Answers to questions given on the second provisional answer key in which no objection is received will be treated as final and no representation will be accepted beyond the mentioned deadline, the commission has informed.

Here is the direct link to the notification.

