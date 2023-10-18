News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th CCE, Other Exams: Second provisional answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 69th CCE, Other Exams: Second provisional answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 18, 2023 09:16 AM IST

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE: Candidates can check 2nd provisional answer keys of general studies booklet series A, B, C and D on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the second set of provisional answer keys of the 69th Combined Competitive and other exams (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE prelims). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check 2nd provisional answer keys of general studies booklet series A, B, C and D on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE prelims second provisional answer key released on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)
BPSC 69th Integrated CCE prelims second provisional answer key released on bpsc.bih.nic.in(Shutterstock)

Direct link.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The first provisional answer key of BPSC 69th Integrated CCE for the General Studies paper was released on October 6 and objections were invited from October 9 to 11.

The second provisional answer key has been released after reviewing candidates' feedback, BPSC said.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam and have objections to the second provisional answer key as well, can login to their dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in using username and password and submit it. This can be done from October 18 to 20.

Candidates have been asked by the commission to submit objections along with source and proof of their claims.

Objections to the second provisional answer key can be submitted through candidates dashboards only, on payment of a fee of 500 per question.

Objections sent through email or speed post will not be accepted, the commission said.

Answers to questions given on the second provisional answer key in which no objection is received will be treated as final and no representation will be accepted beyond the mentioned deadline, the commission has informed.

Here is the direct link to the notification.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out