Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the BPSC 70th CCE 2024 exam date. The official notice is available to candidates on the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th CCE 2024 exam date announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, notice here

According to the official notice, the tentative date of the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is December 13, 2024.

The official notice reads, “The tentative date of Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is 13.12.2024. The necessary information published on the Commission's website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in on date 02.09.2024 regarding the conduct of the said examination should be considered modified to this extent.”

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on November 17, 2024, which has been postponed.

Around 7 to 8 lakh candidates will appear for the written examination this year.

Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official website of BPSC bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till November 4, 2024. The commission said existing candidates can update their OTR (One-Time Registration) profile details between October 19 and November 4, except for name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth.

To apply for this examination, general category candidates must pay a fee of ₹600. SC, ST, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar, and disabled category candidates are required to pay ₹150.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: How to apply

Follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on apply online link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

Through this recruitment drive, BPSC will fill 2027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government. Originally, the number of vacancies was 1,929, but it was later increased to 1957. The vacancies have been increased twice.