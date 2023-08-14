Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2nd provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written Examination. Commission has re-invited objections to the second provisional answer key. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

Candidates can check the 2nd provisional answer key here

Candidates can send their objections or suggestions with authentic source/ evidence to the commission's email at bih@nic.in on August 17.

The BPSC AE Civil Competitive exam answer key was released on November 21. BPSC conduct the written objective type AE Civil Competitive exam on November 10 and 11, 2022 in three sessions. Session 1 was conducted from 10 to 11 am, session 2 was conducted from 11:30 to 12:30 pm and session 3 from 1 to 2 pm.

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.