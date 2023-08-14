Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 14, 2023 06:38 PM IST

BPSC releases 2nd provisional answer key for Assistant Engineer Civil exam, invites objections. Check on official website.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2nd provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Written Examination. Commission has re-invited objections to the second provisional answer key. Candidates can check the answer keys on the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited
BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key out, objections reinvited

Candidates can check the 2nd provisional answer key here

Candidates can send their objections or suggestions with authentic source/ evidence to the commission's email at bih@nic.in on August 17.

The BPSC AE Civil Competitive exam answer key was released on November 21. BPSC conduct the written objective type AE Civil Competitive exam on November 10 and 11, 2022 in three sessions. Session 1 was conducted from 10 to 11 am, session 2 was conducted from 11:30 to 12:30 pm and session 3 from 1 to 2 pm.

BPSC Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assistant Engineer 2nd provisional answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out