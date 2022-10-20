Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC exam dates out for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor & other posts

BPSC exam dates out for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor & other posts

Published on Oct 20, 2022 10:30 PM IST

BPSC exam dates: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the exam dates for various posts including Assistant Town Planning Supervisor, Assistant Prosecution Officer and Assistant Director.

BPSC exam dates: Interested candidates can check the exam dates at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
Interested candidates can check the exam dates at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC is scheduled to conduct all 3 exams in the month of November.

The assistant town planner written examination is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, 2022.

The ATP recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisors.

The assistant prosecution officer main written examination is scheduled to be conducted from November 12 to 15, 2022.

The APO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies for the post of assistant prosecution officer.

The written competitive examination for Assistant Director (Translation)-cum-Assistant Legislative Counsel is scheduled to be conducted from November 13 to 16, 2022.

