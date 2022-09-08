Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 date released, notice here

BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 date released, notice here

Published on Sep 08, 2022 05:01 PM IST

BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 date have been released. Candidates can check the notice given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 date. The main examination for Lower Division Clerk will be conducted on November 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can check the official notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written main examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be General Hindi and Paper II will be General Science. The examination duration is 2 hours 15 minutes. Those candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam and have qualified the examination will appear for the main examination.

To qualify the examination, candidates of general category will have to secure 40 percent marks, Backward class will have to secure 36.5 percent marks, other backward classes will have to secure 34 percent marks and SC, ST category will have to secure 32 percent marks.

Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check the official notice here. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

