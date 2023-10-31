News / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB Inter Dummy admit Card 2023 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Inter Dummy admit Card 2023 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Bihar Board releases dummy admit card for Intermediate Examination 2024.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination dummy admit card 2024. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to download Bihar Board Class 12th dummy admit card 2024(File photo)

Candidates can make corrections to the dummy intermediate admit card till November 11. The head of the concerned school will correct any mistakes on the dummy admission card, such as misspelling the student's or parent's name, aadhaar number, category, gender, subject, marital status, date of birth, photograph, or signature.

BSEB Class 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Log in using your credintias

Download the dummy admit card.

In case of any inconvenience while downloading the dummy admit card or correcting errors call the helpline number 0612-223039.

