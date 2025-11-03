CA September 2025 results out: Mukund Agiwal, Neha Khanwani and L Rajalakshmi top ICAI exams

CA Sept 2025 results out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation examinations held in September 2025. This year’s toppers—Mukund Agiwal, Neha Khanwani and L Rajalakshmi—have secured top ranks at the national level across the three categories.
CA Final Toppers 2025
Among 81,852 candidates who appeared across 458 centres, the Group I pass percentage was 24.66%, Group II was 25.26%, and Both Groups stood at 16.23%.
All India Toppers (Final):
Mukund Agiwal (Dhamnod) – 500 marks, 83.33%
Tejas Mundada (Hyderabad) – 492 marks, 82.00%
Bakul Gupta (Alwar) – 489 marks, 81.50%
Congratulating the successful candidates, CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of ICAI, said the results reflect the students’ hard work, dedication and the support of their parents and mentors. He added, “As you now join the proud fraternity of Chartered Accountants, let your knowledge, integrity and values contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”