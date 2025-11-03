CA September 2025 results out: Mukund Agiwal, Neha Khanwani and L Rajalakshmi top ICAI exams

CA Sept 2025 results out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation examinations held in September 2025. This year’s toppers—Mukund Agiwal, Neha Khanwani and L Rajalakshmi—have secured top ranks at the national level across the three categories. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation examinations held in September 2025.

CA Final Toppers 2025 Among 81,852 candidates who appeared across 458 centres, the Group I pass percentage was 24.66%, Group II was 25.26%, and Both Groups stood at 16.23%.

All India Toppers (Final):

Mukund Agiwal (Dhamnod) – 500 marks, 83.33%

Tejas Mundada (Hyderabad) – 492 marks, 82.00%

Bakul Gupta (Alwar) – 489 marks, 81.50%

Congratulating the successful candidates, CA Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of ICAI, said the results reflect the students’ hard work, dedication and the support of their parents and mentors. He added, “As you now join the proud fraternity of Chartered Accountants, let your knowledge, integrity and values contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.”

In the Intermediate examination, 1,59,779 candidates appeared across 548 centres. The pass percentage was 9.43% for Group I, 27.14% for Group II, and 10.06% for Both Groups.

All India Toppers (Intermediate):

Neha Khanwani (Jaipur) – 505/600 marks, 84.17%

Kriti Sharma (Ahmedabad) – 503/600 marks, 83.83%

Akshat Birendra Nautiyal (Mumbai) – 500/600 marks, 83.33%

CA Foundation Toppers 2025

At the Foundation level, 98,827 candidates appeared across 544 centres. The overall pass percentage was 14.78%, with 15.74% for male candidates and 13.76% for female candidates.

All India Toppers (Foundation): L. Rajalakshmi (Chennai) – 360 marks, 90%

Prem Agarwal (Surat) – 354 marks, 88.50%

Neel Rajesh Shah (Mumbai) – 353 marks, 88.25%

Candidates can check their detailed results and marks at www.icai.nic.in by entering their registration and roll numbers.

