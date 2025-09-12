Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
CAT 2025 registration ends tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, check eligibility and steps to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 08:35 am IST

CAT 2025 registration will end tomorrow, September 13, 2025. The eligibility and steps to apply can be checked here. 

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the registration process for CAT 2025 on September 12, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Admission Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The link to apply will be deactivated at 5 pm tomorrow.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories]. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Direct link to apply for CAT 2025 registration

CAT 2025 registration: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on CAT 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is 1300/- for SC, ST and PwD candidates and 2600/- for all other candidates. SC, ST and PwD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration.

The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in three sessions. The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

