Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2024 on January 5, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2024) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) can download the admit card through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in. CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2024 released, download links here

Both CEED and UCEED examinations will be held on Sunday, January 21. The papers will take place from 9 am to 12 pm. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to download CEED Admit Card 2024

Direct link to download UCEED Admit Card 2024

CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on CEED or UCEED Admit Card 2024 on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key for the CEED and UCEED examinations will be released on January 23, 2024. Candidates will be given a window up to 5 pm on January 25 to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. The final answer keys for these exams will be released on January 31, 2024.

As per the official websites, CEED 2024 results will be out on March 6 and UCEED 2024 results will be announced on March 8, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEED and UCEED.