CLAT 2025 admit card release date announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, notice here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the release date of the CLAT 2025 admit card. When released, the Common Law Admission Test admit card will be available on the Consortium of NLUs' official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 admit card release date announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Unsplash)

As per the official notice, the CLAT 2025 admit card announcement and related instructions will be announced only on or after November 15 2024, and the same will also be intimated to applicants by messages individually, after which they can be downloaded.

The organisation has informed the candidates that certain websites/blogs / social media are posting false and unauthorised news about the CLAT admission process and admit card and that the Consortium of NLUs is not responsible for any information about the CLAT published on third-party websites or social media handles.

When released, the CLAT 2025 admit card will be available on the official website and no other website. Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

CLAT 2025 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLAT 2025 will be held offline on December 1, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Consortium of NLUs.