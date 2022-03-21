CMAT 2022 correction window closes today at cmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will close the CMAT 2022 correction window today, March 2. Candidates who have registered for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) can make changes or correction in their application form by logging in to their account at cmat.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the CMAT-2022 examination on April 9 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Direct link to make corrections here

CMAT 2022: How to make correction

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in

On the home page click on ‘Correction For CMAT 2022’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and click on submit

Make corrections or changes in the application form

Click on submit and download the page.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.