The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released COMEDK 2023 counselling schedule today, June 10, 2023. The COMEDK 2023 results were announced today. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

The online registration process for counselling and document upload will begin at 4 pm on June 11. The last date to register for counselling and upload documents for verification is 2 pm on June 22. The first Round of Allotment Results will be released from 2 PM of 14 July 2023 to 3 PM of 16 July 2023.

COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling schedule Start date of online registration for counselling and document upload June 10( 4pm) Last date of registration for counselling and document upload June 22 ( 2pm) Document verisfication completion July 3, 2023 First round allotment result 2 pm of July 14 to 3 pm of July 16

COMEDK’s Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2023) was conducted on May 28 and results were announced on June 10.