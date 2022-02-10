Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSBC Prohibition Constable exam roll number wise list of centres released
competitive exams

CSBC Prohibition Constable exam roll number wise list of centres released

  • CSBC Prohibition Constable exam: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday released a list of examination centres for the Prohibition Constable examination.
CSBC Prohibition Constable exam: Candidates can visit the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the list.(csbc.bih.ni.in)
CSBC Prohibition Constable exam: Candidates can visit the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the list.(csbc.bih.ni.in)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:23 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Thursday released a list of examination centres for the Prohibition Constable examination. Candidates can visit the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in and check the list.

The Board has released the list of examination centres according to the roll numbers of candidates who will appear in the examination for recruitment to the post of Prohibition Constable.

How to check list of exam centres

• Visit the official CSBS website - www.csbc.bih.nic.in

• Click on ‘Prohibition Department’ from the Menu bar

• Click on link titled ‘List of centres for candidates according to their roll numbers for the post of Prohibition Constable.’

• The link will be redirected to a new tab

• The roll number-wise list of centres will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can save and download the list for future reference. The Board will conduct the Prohibition Constable examination from 10 am to 12 pm on February 27, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the CSBC website at www.csbc.bih.nic.in for exam-related updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csbc bihar
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out