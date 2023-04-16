CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration ends on April 17, get link here
Candidates can register through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for CSIR UGC NET 2023 tomorrow, April 17. Candidates can apply online through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window will be activated on April 19 and the candidates have till April 25 to submit the applictaion form.
The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be held from the 6th to the 8th June, 2023.
CSIR NET 2023: Steps to apply
Visit the official site of UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration
Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.