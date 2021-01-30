CTET 2021: Important instructions for candidates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at various centres spread across 135 cities.
The CTET 2021 is being conducted during the time of pandemic and for this reason, the examination will be held only for one day.
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the board has issued a set of instructions for candidates appearing in the CTET examination 2021. Here are the guidelines:
1.Candidates are required to report at the exam venue 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination or else they won't be allowed to enter the centre.
2.Candidates are allowed to carry the following items to the examination centres:
a) Hand sanitizer (50ml) in a transparent bottle.
b) Face mask
c) Hand gloves
d) Transparent water bottle for personal use
e) Admit Card
f) Identity Card i.e., Aadhar Card, Driver Lenience, Voter ID etc.
3. Candidate should maintain safe social distance with one another.
4.Candidate shall not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the examination, without submitting the OMR Sheet to the invigilator.
For more guidelines, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
