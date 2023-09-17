News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2023 answer key challenge window clo

Sep 17, 2023 01:10 PM IST

CBSE to close objections window for CTET answer key tomorrow; results expected by September-end.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 tomorrow, September 18. Candidates can send their objections to the board through the link given on ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 answer key challenge window closes tomorrow(Shutterstock)

“There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 15/09/2023 to18/09/2023 (up to 11.59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable,” CBSE said in the notification.

If a challenge is accepted by the board, the fee will be refunded, CBSE said.

“The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card. The decision of Board on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” it added.

As per the information bulletin of CTET August 2023, results of the exam are likely to be announced by September-end.

Sign out