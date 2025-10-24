Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    CTET 2026 exam date announced: CBSE announces schedule, what we know so far

    CTET 2026: CBSE will conduct the 21st Central Teacher Eligibility Test on February 8, 2026, in 132 cities across India, available in 20 languages. 

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 10:05 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on February 8, 2026 (Sunday). The test will be held in 132 cities across India and will be offered in 20 languages.

    CTET 2026 : A detailed Information Bulletin—containing essential details such as the syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fee, examination cities, and important dates—will soon be available on the official CTET website. (Santosh Kumar)
    CTET 2026 : A detailed Information Bulletin—containing essential details such as the syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fee, examination cities, and important dates—will soon be available on the official CTET website. (Santosh Kumar)

    A detailed Information Bulletin—containing essential details such as the syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fee, examination cities, and important dates—will soon be available on the official CTET website ctet.nic.in

    CBSE has advised all aspiring candidates to download the bulletin only from the official website and to apply online through the same portal once the application process opens.

    India Reimagined Fellowship launched to attract global talent in biomedical research

    The CTET, conducted by CBSE on behalf of the Ministry of Education, serves as a qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools governed by the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

    The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), through its notifications, prescribed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as a mandatory qualification for appointment as a teacher. The rationale behind introducing the TET is to establish national standards and benchmarks for teacher quality, encourage teacher education institutions to enhance their academic standards, and emphasise the government’s commitment to ensuring quality in school education.

    Rethinking success: How schools and parents can ease exam anxiety

    Candidates are encouraged to prepare using only authentic textbooks and the syllabus prescribed by NCTE. CBSE has reiterated that the CTET examination process is open, fair, and transparent, and qualifying the exam depends purely on merit, capability, and sincere preparation.

    Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in for latest updates regarding the exam.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/CTET 2026 Exam Date Announced: CBSE Announces Schedule, What We Know So Far
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes