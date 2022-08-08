CUET PG 2022 exam dates released on nta.ac.in, check schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2022 exam dates. The Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses will be conducted in September 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The CUET PG exam will be conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm, as per the official notice.

The examination will be conducted for 3.57 lakh candidates who will be appearing in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. The admit card and date of advance city intimation will be announced by the Agency in due course of time.

CUET PG will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. The CUET PG - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

