Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2023 exam dates released, to begin on June 5

CUET PG 2023 exam dates released, to begin on June 5

ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 04:39 PM IST

CUET PG 2023 exam dates have been released by UGC Chairman. The exam will begin on June 5 and will end on June 12, 2023.

University Grants Commission’s Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has released CUET PG 2023 exam dates. The Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 exam dates released, to begin on June 5(Agencies/file)
The dates were revealed by the Chairman on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.”

The registration dates have also been extended by NTA for CUET PG till May 5, 2023. The correction window will open in May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. The dates for downloading City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and declaration of Result will be displayed on CUET (PG) portal at the appropriate time.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

