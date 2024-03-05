CUET PG 2024 exam city slips out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slips: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slips for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024. Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can check it after logging in to pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG exam city slips 2024 live updates. CUET PG 2024 exam city slips out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance test will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode between March 11 and 28. Candidates can check the detailed date sheet on the website mentioned above.

To download CUET PG exam city slips, the following information are required:

Application number Date of birth.

The exam city slips should not be confused with admit cards. This document mentions only the name of the city in which candidates' examination centres will be located.

Admit cards, which will be required during the examination, will be issued on March 7.

CUET PG 2024 exam city slip download link

How to check CUET PG 2024 exam city slips

Go to the NTA website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Open the CUET PG 2024 exam city slip download link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Check and download the exam city slip.

CUET PG 2024 will be held for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination, the NTA has informed.

The exam serves as a single window opportunity for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central universities and other participating institutions across the country.

For any help, candidates can call 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.