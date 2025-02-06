CUET PG 2025 registrations end on February 8, here's how to register at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the registrations for CUET PG 2025 on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for Post Graduate can apply on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG 2025 registrations scheduled to conclude on February 8. The direct link and steps to apply are given here.

Candidates must note here that the applicants can be submitted only up to 11:50 PM.

It may be mentioned here that NTA had extended the last day to register February 8 through an official notice on its official website.

Once the application forms are submitted, candidates can make the fee payment up to February 9,2025.

The application fee to apply is ₹1400 for two test papers and ₹700 for per test paper for general category candidates.

OBC-NCL/GenEWS candidates will need to pay ₹1200 for two test papers and ₹600 for per test paper.

Likewise, SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates will need to pay ₹1100 for two test papers and ₹600 per test paper.

Whereas PwBD category candidates need to pay ₹1000 for two papers and ₹600 for each paper.

Candidates can make payments through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet.

Meanwhile, the correction window will open on February 10 and will close on February 12, 2025.

CUET PG 2025: Here's how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for CUET PG 2025.

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. On the home page, click on the CUET UG registration link.

3. Enter your registered credentials to log in and submit.

4. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

5. Download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.