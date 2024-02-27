 CUET UG 2024 Registration begins; know how to apply at exams.nta.ac.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET UG 2024 Registration begins; know how to apply at exams.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 08:48 PM IST

CUET UG 2024 application process begins, deadline to submit the application form is March 26.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the applictaion process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 today…Candidates can apply for the examination on exams.nta.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 26. CUET UG 2024 Registration Live.

CUET UG 2024 application process begins at exams.nta.ac.in

According to the information bulletin, the CUET UG 2024 examination will be held between May 15 to May 31. From March 28 to March 29, candidates can edit their applications. The CUET UG admit cards will be available in the Second week of May 2024.

CUET UG 2024 applictaion link

CUET UG 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Key in your login credentials

Register and get your login details.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents, and make payment of the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

If any candidate faces difficulty applying for CUET (UG) – 2024, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Follow Us On