CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration begins on January 17 at doastage.cusat.ac.in, check important dates here

Cochin University of Science and Technology will begin the registration process for CUSAT CAT 2025 on January 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link through the official website of CUSAT at doastage.cusat.ac.in. The last date to apply for all PG, UG programs is February 16, 2025. CUSAT CAT 2025: Registration begins on January 17, check important dates here

The online registration for M.Tech courses, for seat reserved for international candidates and MBA programs will also begin on January 17 and will end on May 31, 2025.

The admit card can be downloaded from April 26 to May 12, 2025.

CUSAT CAT 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for UG, PG courses can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUSAT at doastage.cusat.ac.in.

Click on CUSAT CAT 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Common Admission Test Question Papers are framed as Multiple-Choice Question Papers. All Tests under CAT are Computer Based Tests (CBT). Candidates have to mark their answers through the computer specifically provided to them at the test centre. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUSAT.