Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam 2022 admit card at delhipolice.gov.in, here's link to download
Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card released on official website. Download from delhipolice.gov.in. Trade test from Sep 19 to Oct 3.
Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) admit card released on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at delhipolice.gov.in.
The trade test for the Delhi Police Head Constable ( Assistant Wireless Operator/Tele-Printer Operator) will be conducted from September 19 to October 3.
Direct link to download admit card
Delhi Police Admit Card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website delhipolice.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab
Next, click on the “Admit Card e Admission Certificate for Trade Test for the post of HC AWO TPO in Delhi Police 2022 Examination”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Enter your Registration ID/ roll number, and date of birth to login
The Delhi Police HC admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Topics
- Delhi
- Admit Card.