Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DU admissions 2023: Phase 1 & 2 registration deadline extended till July 26

DU admissions 2023: Phase 1 & 2 registration deadline extended till July 26

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 05:52 PM IST

The University of Delhi has extended the deadline for admissions to undergraduate degree programs to July 26.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase 1, phase 2 deadline for admissions to undergraduate degree programs at the University of Delhi has been extended to July 26, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. Candidates who have not yet registered for DU admission 2023 and/or those who completed phase 1 but have not yet filled up their preferences will be allowed to do so by July 26.

DU admissions 2023: Phase 1 & 2 registration deadline extended till July 26(Amal KS/HT file photo)
DU admissions 2023: Phase 1 & 2 registration deadline extended till July 26(Amal KS/HT file photo)

The university advised the students to keep regularly saving their preferences because the CSAS site will automatically lock the previously saved preferences on July 27, 2023, at 5 pm.

“In the correction window, candidates can edit/modify only the fields according to the registration fee equal to or less than that already paid by applicant. Candidates update their profiles and re-upload their updated/ documents and preferences”, reads the official notification.

Additionally, candidates won't be able to submit applications for the ECA and sports supernumerary quotas during the correction window. Only their certificates will be able to be re-uploaded for these extra quotas. The schedule for the announcement of simulated ranks and allocation rounds will remain the same. According to Delhi University notice no more extensions will be given.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out