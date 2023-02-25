Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023 answer key objection window closes today, check result date

GATE 2023 answer key objection window closes today, check result date

competitive exams
Published on Feb 25, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Those who have objections to the preliminary answer key of GATE 2023 can submit it on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 answer key objection window closes today, check result date(Shutterstock)
GATE 2023 answer key objection window closes today, check result date(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GATE 2023: The window to challenge the provisional answer key of GATE 2023 will be closed today, February 25. Those who have objections to the preliminary answer key of GATE 2023 can submit it on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur issued Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key on February 21 and candidates responses of GATE 2023 on February 15.

The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of GATE was opened on February 21.

As per the schedule announced earlier, GATE results will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.

How to check GATE 2023 result once announced

Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate/application portal by entering the asked details.

Check and download your result.

Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE is held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The exam is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores for recruitment.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out