GATE 2023 application correction window to open tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in

Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:16 PM IST

IIT Kanpur will commence the GATE 2023 application correction window process from November 8.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will commence the GATE 2023 application correction window process from tomorrow, November 8. Candidates who wish to make changes in the GATE 2023 application can do the same at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2022. The candidates response will be available on February 15 and answer key will be available on February 21, 2023.

GATE 2023: How to make changes in the application form

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 link.

Key in your login credentials

Make the changes in the application form

Submit the application form

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

