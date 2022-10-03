GATE 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will close down the registration process for GATE 2023 on October 4. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can apply till October 7 with late fee.

Earlier, the last date to apply with out late fee was August 30. The admit card will be available on January 3, 2023 and the examination will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2023:Know how to apply

Go to official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the home page, click on GATE 2023 candidate’s login link available.

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Your application has been submitted.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.