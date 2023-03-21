Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is likely to publish scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, March 21. Once issued, candidates can login to the application portal on gate.iitk.ac.in and download it. GATE 2023 scorecards expected today on gate.iitk.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam website says GATE scorecards will be issued on March 21. However, the result press release shared by IIT Kanpur mentioned that it will be available by March 22. Candidates are required to login to find out more details.

IIT Kanpur announced GATE result on March 16. The result page showed candidates' marks, GATE score, cut-off for the subject, indicating their qualification status. Now, detailed scorecards, required for admission, will be published.

Around 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE 2023 in 29 papers, of whom 5.17 lakh took the test and around 1 lakh have qualified, taking the total pass percentage to about 18 per cent.

GATE is held for subjects in Engineering and Technology Architecture, , Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. Result of GATE can be used for admission to postgraduate courses and/or seeking financial assistance. Several PSUs also use GATE result in their recruitment processes.