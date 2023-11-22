GATE 2024 correction window closes on November 24, make changes at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will close the GATE 2024 correction window on November 24, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes or modify the details can do it through the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 correction window closes on November 24 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in(HT FILE)

The correction window was opened on November 18, 2023. To make changes to the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

GATE 2024 correction window: How to make changes

Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2024 link available on the home page.

Login to the account and your application form will be displayed.

Make changes in the application form and make the payment of the processing fees.

Click on submit once done.

Your corrections have been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fees to make changes is ₹500/-. If a candidate will have to change the gender from female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the amount is ₹1400/-.

The admit card for GATE 2024 will be released on January 3, 2024, and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

The candidates responses will be available on February 16 and answer keys on February 21, 2024. The last date to raise an objection will be February 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GATE.