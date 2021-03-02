GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, here's direct link to check

GATE answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has opened the window to challenge the answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

'Candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof by paying 500 per question on the GOAPS portal using their own login credentials like previous years. Please note that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in the challenge portal of GOAPS MUST be of the published ones given here and NOT that of the response sheet of the candidate," reads the statement available on the official website.

The results for the GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

Direct link to raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021.

How to raise objections against the GATE answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "To Challenge/Contest the Questions/Answer Keys of GATE 2021 Click Here"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Select the question and pay the processing fee of ₹500

Attach the requisite documents supporting your objections

Submit.