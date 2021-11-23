Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams
Gujarat: GPSC postpones administrative service (class 1, 2), other exams

  • Gujarat administrative service (class 1, 2) preliminary exam will now be held on December 26.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Gujarat administrative service (class 1, 2) preliminary exam scheduled to be held on December 19 has been postponed to December 26, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) said on Tuesday, November 23. Subsequently, the exam scheduled on December 26 has been rescheduled to January 2, 2022.

The exam has been deferred due to the upcoming Gram Panchayat election, GPSC Chairman Dinesh Dasa has said in a tweet. “The Preliminary Test of Advt 30/2021-22 scheduled on December 19, 2021 has been postponed to December 26, 2021 in view of Gram Panchayat election. Similarly exams scheduled on 26/12 have been shifted to January 2, 2022,” the GPSC Chairman has tweeted.

On December 26, the Commission had scheduled exams for Assistant Manager / Assistant Director, Class-II, Deputy Director, Gujarat Statistics Service and Junior Town Planner posts.

These exams are the preliminary phase of the recruitment drives.

 

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
