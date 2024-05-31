HP TET June 2024: Last date to submit applications today; direct link register inside

The online submission of applications for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) for the June 2024 session ends on May 31, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam may visit the official website at hpbose.org. Candidates can submit their online applications with a late fee of ₹ 300/- from June 1, 2024, to June 3, 2024 (Manish/HT)

According to the official notice, candidates from non-tribal and tribal areas can submit online applications for HP TET June 2024 without late fees until 11.59 pm on May 31, 2024. Candidates can submit their online applications with a late fee of ₹300/- from June 1, 2024, to June 3, 2024.

The examination fee is ₹800 for General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) and ₹500 for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) Categories.

According to the official website, the admit cards will be uploaded to the Board website 4 days before the commencement of the exams. Candidates can download/print the Admit Cards to enter the Examination Centre. Admit cards will not be sent to Candidates separately by post.

Steps to apply for HP TET June 2024:

Visit the HPBOSE official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the TET(June 2024)

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a print for future reference

For more information, visit the official website.