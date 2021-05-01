IAF CASB Airmen 2021 provisional list release postponed due to COVID19 surge

Central Airmen Selection Board has postponed the release of IAF CASB Airmen 2021 provisional select list that was scheduled to release on April 30, 2021. The release of the provisional list has been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The list will be released on or after May 31, 2021 on the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in.

The official notice reads, “Provisional Select List (PSL) for Intake 02/21 which was scheduled to be published on 30 Apr 21 is being deferred to 31 May 21 due to the current COVID situation. For updates, follow CASB web portal.”

IAF CASB Airmen 2021 provisional list: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional list by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in.

• Click on IAF CASB Airmen 2021 provisional list link available on the home page.

• Enter the required details in the boxes given on the page.

• The provisional list will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the list and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates is done on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Sports Skill Trials, Medical Examination. The board will now release the CASB Provisional Select List (PSL) based on the performance of the candidates in all selection levels.