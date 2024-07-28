IBPS Clerk 2024 extended application window closes today, apply on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2024: The extended application window for the common recruitment process of Clerks conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS Clerk 2024) will be closed today, July 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for it on the official website of the institute, ibps.in. Previously, the deadline was July 21, which was extended to July 28. Last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2024. Submit forms on ibps.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

In the notification informing the extension of the application deadline, the IBPS said all other terms and conditions of the exam will remain unchanged and as mentioned in the notification. Corrigendum, if any, will be shared later, it added.

IBPS Clerk 2024 will fill 6,148 vacancies in 11 participating banks: Central Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda. The state and bank-wise list of vacancies is mentioned in the notification.

Also Read: Preparing for IBPS Clerk 2024? From application process to exam pattern – 10 points you must remember

The IBPS Clerk Prelims is tentatively scheduled for August and the Mains exam for October. Pre-examination training of eligible candidates will be done from July 12 to 18.

The provisional allotment of selected candidates is expected to take place in April, 2025.

A candidate who is at least 20 years old and not more than 28 years old (as on July 1, 2024) is eligible to apply for IBPS Clerk 2024. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

The minimum educational qualifications required is a graduation degree and a certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language. Candidates who have studied Computer or Information Technology as one of the subjects in high school or college are also eligible.

Additionally, the candidates must have proficiency in the official language of the state or the UT.

Candidates must have a healthy credit history at the time of joining.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims examination will be for 100 marks. Candidates need to attempt 100 questions in 60 minutes from three sections– English Language (30 questions for 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 questions for 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 30 marks).

For further details, visit the official website of the institute.