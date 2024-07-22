Last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2024 extended, submit forms till July 28 on ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application deadline for the Common Recruitment Process for the Clerical cadre (CRP Clerk XIV). Candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk 2024 up to July 28 on ibps.in, the institute said. Previously, the application deadline was July 21. IBPS Clerk 2024 last date to apply extended, submit forms till July 28

All other terms and conditions of the exam will remain unchanged and as mentioned in the notification. Corrigendum, if any, will be issued on ibps.in, the institute said.

This year, 11 participating banks will fill 6,148 vacancies of the Clerical cadre through IBPS Clerk 2024. The participating banks are Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Ahead of the examination, the IBPS will conduct pre-examination training in online or offline mode from July 12 to 18. The prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for August and admit cards for the test will be released in the same month.

The IBPS Clerk prelims result is expected in September.

Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam can appear in the mains round which is tentatively scheduled for October.

The provisional allotment of selected candidates is likely to take place in April, 2025.

To apply for IBPS Clerk, a candidate must be at least 20 and not more than 28 years old as on July 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserve category candidates.

The applicants need a graduation degree along with operating and working knowledge of computer. They must have a certificate or diploma or degree in computer operations/language or should have studied Computer or Information Technology as one of the subjects in high school or college.

Additionally, they must have proficiency in the official language of the state or the UT.

Apart from fulfilling the eligibility conditions, candidates must also maintain a healthy credit history at the time of joining. Check the exam notification for more details.

The prelims exam will be held for 100 marks, in which candidates have to attempt 100 questions in 60 minutes. There will be three sections in the prelims paper – English Language (30 questions for 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 questions for 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 30 marks).

Candidates must qualify in each section by securing the cut-off marks, which will be decided by the institute.