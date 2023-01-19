Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS SO admit card 2023 out at ibps.in, download CRP SPL XII hall tickets

IBPS SO admit card 2023 out at ibps.in, download CRP SPL XII hall tickets

Published on Jan 19, 2023 04:02 PM IST

IBPS released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) Main exam 2022 at ibps.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) Main exam 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the main examination can download the IBPS SP 2023 admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in.

The IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XII) Main examination 2022 will be conducted on January 29, 2023. The IBPS Specialist Officers' prelims 2022 result was announced on January 17.

Here's the direct link to download the IBPS SO admit card

IBPS SO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials

The IBPS SO Mains admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout.

Thursday, January 19, 2023
